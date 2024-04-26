DJ Tira’s Studio Robbed: R20,000 Reward Offered for Stolen Equipment

Thieves have raided DJ Tira’s studio, prompting the renowned musician to offer a R20,000 reward for the return of stolen equipment. The break-in occurred at the studios of his record label, Afrotainment, where valuable equipment and hard drives containing unreleased music were stolen.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, left DJ Tira and his team devastated. In a statement posted on social media, they expressed their shock and dismay over the loss, particularly highlighting the stolen hard drives that contained unreleased music.

All the studio equipment, including crucial hard drives with music files, fell into the hands of the thieves. DJ Tira urged anyone with information or who comes across suspicious sales of studio equipment to contact them immediately.

In an effort to recover the stolen items, DJ Tira announced a cash reward of R20,000 for anyone providing information that leads to the retrieval of the stolen equipment.

Afrotainment, a multi-award-winning record label, is home to various artists such as Duncan, Qwabe Twins, Dladla Mshunqisi, and Tipcee. The theft has not only impacted DJ Tira but also jeopardized the work and projects of these artists.

It remains uncertain whether any progress has been made in the investigation or if a case has been filed with the police. Attempts to reach DJ Tira’s team for further comments were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered and text messages were left unanswered.