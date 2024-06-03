IEC Disputes Claims of Destroyed Ballot Papers Amid Allegations of Election Rigging

MK Party members have discovered destroyed and burned ballot papers hidden in the bushes in Mpumalanga, specifically in Ermelo, Skapruz, ward 16. The police and local media arrived at the scene to investigate. This incident is the latest in a series of allegations of a flawed election process, coming after 82-year-old Zuma’s late-night visit to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) National Results Centre in Midrand on Saturday.

During his briefing, the former president issued a direct threat to the IEC if they decided to declare the election results at 6pm on Sunday evening.

“Nobody must declare tomorrow. People will be provoking us,” Zuma stated, adding: “Don’t rush us. Nobody is going to announce tomorrow. We have more information to give.”

Zuma claimed the MK party has “proof” of alleged vote-rigging that occurred when the IEC dashboard crashed and was down for about two hours on Friday morning.

On Saturday morning, the MK party demanded a manual recount of the ballots, asserting that the process was “rigged” to prevent them from securing an outright majority in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma’s daughter also accused the IEC of colluding with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the alleged vote-rigging.

Three days before the May 29 election, MK party members illegally entered a voting station warehouse in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal. They recorded the voting material stored there and created a viral disinformation thread, claiming the material was being used to rig the election.

In response to this incident, the IEC announced it would take legal action against the MK party members.