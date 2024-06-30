Full List: President Ramaphosa Unveils New Government of National Unity

Following the African National Congress’s (ANC) failure to secure an outright majority, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new Cabinet on Sunday night. This diverse coalition includes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and various other political parties, forming a Government of National Unity.
Despite a last-minute attempt by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the coalition—under the condition that it exclude the DA and Freedom Front Plus—Ramaphosa finalized a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen. This agreement grants the DA leadership of six ministries and six deputy ministries.
Paul Mashatile has been appointed as Deputy President, while John Steenhuisen will serve as Minister of Agriculture.
“The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in our democracy’s history,” Ramaphosa stated.
Cabinet Highlights
Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen (DA)
Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube (DA)
Minister of Communications: Solly Malatsi (DA)
Minister of Public Works: Dean MacPherson (DA)
Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber (DA)
Minister of Environmental Affairs: Dion George (DA)
Ramaphosa emphasized the necessity of separating certain portfolios to address key issues effectively. The ministries of Electricity and Energy will be merged, while new separate ministries for Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Land Reform and Rural Development, Higher Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation have been established. The Ministry of Public Enterprises has been dissolved, with relevant public enterprises now coordinated by the Presidency.
Full Cabinet List
Deputy President: Paul Mashatile
Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen
Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso
Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga
Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande
Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth
Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George
Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi
Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane
Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber
Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa
Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu
Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson
Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie
Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau
Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy
Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina
Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga
Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald
After weeks of negotiations, leaked letters, and public disputes, the ANC and DA reached a breakthrough on Saturday, finalizing cabinet positions and ensuring a cooperative governance structure.
“The new government must prioritize the national interest, addressing immediate needs while considering the election outcomes and capabilities within each party,” Ramaphosa emphasized.
Coalition Partners
The seventh administration’s establishment began with a statement of intent signed by the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, PAC, UDM, IFP, and the FF Plus.
This developing story marks a significant shift in South Africa’s political landscape, with the ANC sharing governance responsibilities to stabilize and steer the country forward.