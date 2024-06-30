Full List: President Ramaphosa Unveils New Government of National Unity

Following the African National Congress’s (ANC) failure to secure an outright majority, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new Cabinet on Sunday night. This diverse coalition includes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and various other political parties, forming a Government of National Unity.

Despite a last-minute attempt by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the coalition—under the condition that it exclude the DA and Freedom Front Plus—Ramaphosa finalized a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen. This agreement grants the DA leadership of six ministries and six deputy ministries.

Paul Mashatile has been appointed as Deputy President, while John Steenhuisen will serve as Minister of Agriculture.

“The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in our democracy’s history,” Ramaphosa stated.

Cabinet Highlights

Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen (DA)

Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube (DA)

Minister of Communications: Solly Malatsi (DA)

Minister of Public Works: Dean MacPherson (DA)

Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber (DA)

Minister of Environmental Affairs: Dion George (DA)

Ramaphosa emphasized the necessity of separating certain portfolios to address key issues effectively. The ministries of Electricity and Energy will be merged, while new separate ministries for Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Land Reform and Rural Development, Higher Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation have been established. The Ministry of Public Enterprises has been dissolved, with relevant public enterprises now coordinated by the Presidency.

Full Cabinet List

Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso

Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga

Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande

Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth

Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George

Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi

Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane

Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber

Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa

Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu

Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson

Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau

Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald

After weeks of negotiations, leaked letters, and public disputes, the ANC and DA reached a breakthrough on Saturday, finalizing cabinet positions and ensuring a cooperative governance structure.

“The new government must prioritize the national interest, addressing immediate needs while considering the election outcomes and capabilities within each party,” Ramaphosa emphasized.

Coalition Partners

The seventh administration’s establishment began with a statement of intent signed by the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, PAC, UDM, IFP, and the FF Plus.

This developing story marks a significant shift in South Africa’s political landscape, with the ANC sharing governance responsibilities to stabilize and steer the country forward.