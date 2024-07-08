Jacob Zuma Warns of Reopening Electoral Court Case Against IEC

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by Jacob Zuma, plans to reopen its case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over alleged election rigging.

Last week, the MKP withdrew its urgent application to set aside the 2024 general election results, accusing the IEC of fraud. Zuma, speaking over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, said the party discovered substantial new evidence that needs to be documented.

“The evidence we have now is significant,” Zuma said. “The lawyers needed time to compile it. The case will continue once this is done.”

The MKP had claimed that over 9.3 million votes were unaccounted for in the election.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also filed papers with the Electoral Court to oppose the MKP’s request to annul the election results. DA federal council head Helen Zille stated in an affidavit that the party disagrees with the MKP’s proposal.

The IEC has requested the court to dismiss the MKP’s application, arguing it lacks adequate evidence.