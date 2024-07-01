South Africa’s New Sports Minister Aims to Elevate Spinning Motorsport

Johannesburg, South Africa – Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has been appointed as South Africa’s new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture. His appointment, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening, is part of the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet.

McKenzie has immediately set his sights on making “spinning” – a motorsport involving dramatic tyre spinning and car stunts – the country’s biggest sport. Originally a township ritual to honour fallen gangsters, spinning has grown in popularity but is often viewed negatively due to its association with illegal street performances.

In a live Facebook post, McKenzie vowed to legitimize and promote the sport, providing safe environments for enthusiasts and helping steer youth away from crime and drugs. “Spinning is not a crime. I promised that spinning will be recognized, and I’m going to make it one of the biggest sports in this country,” he said.

McKenzie believes that formalizing spinning can reduce crime rates, citing incidents in Mitchells Plain where spinning events have resulted in zero shootings. He plans to host major competitions with substantial prize money, aiming to transform the perception and reach of the sport across South Africa.