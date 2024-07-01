ANC Delays Gauteng Executive Announcement Again Amid DA Boycott

The ANC has once again instructed the Gauteng provincial government, led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, to delay announcing the new provincial executive. This comes after the DA decided to boycott the proposed government of provincial unity due to disagreements.

The ANC had offered the DA two positions in the Member of Executive Council (MEC), which the DA declined, hoping for more. This development follows last week’s postponement due to unfinished business.

The ANC clarified that the DA was never part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) as no agreement was reached. The DA in Gauteng confirmed they have not finalized any deal with Lesufi regarding portfolio allocations.

The new Executive Council will lead Gauteng’s government for the next five years, focusing on economic growth and improving residents’ quality of life. Premier Lesufi is expected to announce his cabinet soon.

The DA stated it would remain in opposition and criticized Lesufi for making announcements without consulting them. Lebohang Maile, a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee, said the ANC does not seek a coalition with the DA but a unity government.

“The ANC in Gauteng does not want a coalition with the DA; it will not have a coalition with the DA,” Maile said. “The ANC will work with all parties, including the DA, but it should not behave as if we are in a coalition.”

Maile criticized the DA’s stance, likening their behavior to that of a “spoilt brat.” He emphasized that the ANC’s goal is to form a unity government and is inviting other parties to join, but the DA’s current attitude is unhelpful.