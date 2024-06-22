ActionSA Calls for Skilled Police Minister as Bheki Cele Exits Parliament

As Bheki Cele marks his final days as Police Minister, there is a growing call for his successor to possess the necessary skills for the role.

Cele, a veteran of the African National Congress (ANC), is among several party members who will not return to Parliament for the seventh administration after the recent general elections. His departure has been met with approval from various political parties, including ActionSA.

Political parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) are currently engaged in power-sharing discussions ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the new Cabinet.

ActionSA chief whip, Lerato Ngobeni, emphasized the importance of appointing a competent candidate to the police ministry.

“What we are glad about is the fact that it seems Bheki Cele will not be returning as a minister in that portfolio; that is definitely something that is pleasing to us. As to who the president appoints to that post, we are looking forward to that, and we are hoping it’s going to work because that is one of the most important portfolios,” Ngobeni said.

At the start of GNU talks, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie expressed a desire for PA deputy president Kenny Kunene to control home affairs. However, McKenzie’s focus has shifted to the police ministry, citing his background as a former gangster and gang boss as a unique qualification to address South Africa’s rising crime levels.

“None of them [other politicians] are equipped to deal with the mafias, with the murder rates we are seeing. South Africa needs me. I will deal with the cold mafias, people who are causing load-shedding, all the gangsters,” McKenzie asserted.

As the nation awaits the announcement of the new Cabinet, the demand for a skilled Police Minister highlights the urgent need for effective leadership in combating crime.