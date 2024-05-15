Love Scam Costs Policewoman R500,000

SOUTH AFRICA | Joseph Hassan Yaye, a 44-year-old Congolese national, is set to appear before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and theft following his arrest. Yaye made his appearance in the Limpopo court, where authorities remanded him in custody until Wednesday to arrange for an interpreter and legal representation.

“According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the provincial police spokesperson for Limpopo, the suspect and his accomplice allegedly defrauded a 54-year-old woman, an employee of the Limpopo (SA Police Service) SAPS, out of a substantial amount of money in May 2023,” stated Ledwaba.

“The victim was reportedly persuaded by Yaye to resign from her job and invest her payout into a business venture. Subsequently, she resigned, received her lump sum, withdrew R500,000, and handed it over to the suspect, who is currently at large.”

The unsuspecting woman was then convinced to transfer another sum of money into Yaye’s bank account. When she realized that the men had absconded with her funds, she reported the incident to the police in July 2023, prompting an investigation into fraud and theft.

“Following thorough police investigations, the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the Jane Furse policing area,” Ledwaba confirmed.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining wanted suspect is urged to contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Corlet Baloyi at 072 160 5396, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or through the My SAPS App.”