Bogus Police Enter Family Home, Fry And Eat Their Meat

SOUTH AFRICA | Fake cops stormed into a family home in Mason’s Mill, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly robbing the occupants of their phones and car, and ransacking their fridge to cook and consume their meat, all while holding them captive in a room for nearly five hours. The incident, reported by The Witness, unfolded on the night of Friday, April 12.

The family recounted hearing a knock on their door, revealing a group of five individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers. Among them were four men and one woman, reportedly armed and dressed in police attire, with one even donning a bulletproof vest labelled ‘police’.

Detailing the ordeal, a member of the household stated that one of the intruders escorted his mother through every room in search of money and firearms, while the rest confined the family. Despite finding only R7,500 and no firearms, the fake cops proceeded to make themselves at home, even cooking and consuming meat pilfered from the family’s refrigerator.

Expressing relief that no physical harm was inflicted, the family remains deeply traumatized by the harrowing experience. “We’re afraid to even sleep now, unsure of what might happen next. If they return, there’s no guarantee they won’t harm us,” voiced one member to The Witness.

This incident echoes a disturbing trend of criminals impersonating police officers, a tactic employed in various crimes over the years. In a separate incident in January, four friends traveling between Standerton and Trichart in Mpumalanga fell victim to fake cops who abducted and held them captive, subsequently emptying their bank accounts.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the abduction, highlighting the alarming prevalence of such deceptive criminal acts.