Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Killing Policeman Boyfriend

Domestic violence: Woman receives 20-year jail term for killing policeman boyfriend. The High Court in Mpumalanga, South Africa sentenced 30-year-old Zanele Mkhonto to 20 years direct imprisonment for the brutal murder of her boyfriend, police officer Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 47. Thwala served at KaBokweni police station when the incident occurred. According to Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mkhonto pleaded guilty in November 2023 and was subsequently convicted of murdering Thwala.

Nyuswa explained that Mkhonto informed the court of her romantic relationship with Thwala, stating that they lived together from January to July 2022 in Gedlembane, Pienaar. After realizing the volatility of their relationship, she returned to her parental home. On August 2, 2022, Mkhonto visited Thwala in Gedlembane, leading to an altercation. After the altercation, Thwala fell asleep, and Mkhonto fatally shot him several times with his service pistol while he lay in bed.

Mkhonto then fled the scene with Thwala’s firearm and vehicle. On her way to her home in Masoyi, she encountered a roadblock in Zwelisha, near KaBokweni, where she discarded the firearm. Mkhonto confessed the crime to a friend upon reaching home, leading to her arrest. The State successfully opposed her bail application.

During the trial, State advocate Zwelethu Mata noted Mkhonto’s lack of remorse and objected to her attempts to downplay her actions. Mata emphasized that the offense constituted domestic violence and questioned whether the court would treat female accused differently from male accused in such cases.

The court received victim impact statements highlighting the profound impact of Thwala’s death on his family. Acting Judge Sheila Msibi emphasized that the killing of a police officer is a loss to both the State and society.

Ultimately, Mkhonto was sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm. Nyuswa urged individuals facing domestic challenges to seek help, emphasizing the impartiality of the criminal justice system.

The case underscores the equality of the criminal justice system regardless of gender, Nyuswa added. In August 2022, IOL reported the arrest of then 29-year-old Mkhonto in connection with Thwala’s murder. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, confirmed that Thwala was found dead by his neighbor.