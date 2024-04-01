Politicians Seek Blessings at Moria Ahead of Elections

Moria, the focal point for politicians seeking blessings ahead of the 29 May poll, saw the likes of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema attending the Sunday Easter service of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria, Limpopo. This strategic move enhances their visibility as the national poll approaches. Moria, situated about 35km from Polokwane, hosts some of the largest churches in the country and possibly in southern Africa, all part of the Zionist Christian Church (ZCC), divided into St Engenas and Star groupings.

The St Engenas group’s annual pilgrimage over the Easter weekend drew tens of thousands of members to Moria, including attendees from neighbouring southern African countries like Eswatini and Botswana. Ramaphosa’s presence at the church’s Easter Sunday service garnered cheers and applause from the assembled churchgoers. Bishop Joseph Lekganyane provided him with a platform to address the diverse audience, comprising men, women, and children of all ages.

In his address, Ramaphosa commended the church’s centennial anniversary and expressed admiration for the gathered congregants. He emphasized the importance of unity among government, private sector, labour, and civil society to propel the country forward, echoing sentiments shared in Lekgayane’s sermon about national progress and employment opportunities.

Asserting the ANC’s ambition for an outright majority in the upcoming elections, Ramaphosa highlighted the party’s focus on unity and progress, dismissing thoughts of coalitions. Accompanying him were ANC officials including the head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, and several ministers.

Simultaneously, EFF leader Julius Malema, accompanied by his wife and party officials, participated in the service, reflecting his enduring relationship with the church. Malema engaged in a brief exchange with Ramaphosa, demonstrating camaraderie despite political differences. While Malema did not address the congregation formally, he expressed gratitude to Bishop Lekganyane for the service.