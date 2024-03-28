Limpopo Bus Crash 45 Dead Child Sole Survivor in Tragic Pilgrimage Accident | Report Focus News

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of 45 worshippers after their bus careened off a bridge, tumbling into a rocky river and catching fire in the mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, in the Limpopo province, according to official reports.

The accident occurred while the group was en route from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria, just outside Polokwane, on a pilgrimage. Witnesses described the scene as the bus, which was towing a trailer, lost control and plunged into the ravine before being engulfed in flames.

Miraculously, an eight-year-old girl emerged as the sole survivor of this tragedy. She was quickly airlifted to a hospital, where her condition is currently being closely monitored by medical professionals. The identity and health status of the young girl are being kept confidential at this time.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, visibly moved, visited the crash site to assess the situation and offer her condolences. “A bus that was pulling a trailer went over the bridge down into the rocky river, and it had about 45 occupants. Only one eight-year-old girl survived. She was transported to the hospital,” Chikunga detailed, emphasizing the catastrophic nature of the incident.

The loss has prompted a widespread call for an in-depth investigation into the cause of the accident, as the nation mourns the significant loss of life. The government has vowed to take concrete steps towards bolstering road safety, focusing on vehicles transporting large groups on lengthy journeys, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The crash has stirred urgent discussions about the enforcement of road safety regulations and the inspection standards for public transport vehicles, especially those navigating challenging terrains like South Africa’s mountainous regions.