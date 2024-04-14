President Calls Zim Citizens Abroad To Work With Government

ZIMBABWE | President Mnangagwa, speaking at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming Event in Masvingo, emphasized the crucial role of Zimbabwe’s citizens abroad in the nation’s development. He stated that the Zimbabwean government acknowledges this significance and stands prepared to engage with them actively, listening to their proposals and collaborating effectively.

Addressing attendees via a keynote speech delivered by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, President Mnangagwa highlighted the diaspora’s substantial contribution to the country, with remittances reaching US$1.8 billion in 2023, a notable increase from US$1.6 billion in 2022.

President Mnangagwa asserted, “Every Zimbabwean, whether residing abroad or within our borders, possesses valuable contributions toward our shared goal of sustainable socio-economic development, growth, and an improved quality of life for our citizens.” He emphasized the collective effort needed to realize the Second Republic’s vision of achieving an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

The President outlined various government reforms aimed at facilitating investment and streamlining bureaucratic processes. Notably, he highlighted the operationalization of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), which has significantly expedited investment approvals, now achievable within five working days through the ZIDA One-Stop-Shop approach.

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa briefed attendees on national projects targeting energy security, infrastructure development, road connectivity, and food security. He emphasized that these initiatives present opportunities for diaspora engagement and partnership in diverse sectors.

Expressing the government’s commitment to inclusivity, President Mnangagwa assured a collaborative approach, emphasizing the principle of leaving ‘no place and no one behind.’ He acknowledged the structured engagement efforts of Zimbabweans abroad, the President commended the formation of associations facilitating constructive dialogue with the government and stakeholders. He disclosed that Cabinet had approved a comprehensive approach to diaspora issues, including the establishment of a high-level Cabinet working party dedicated to diaspora engagement. This committee, mandated to consult and devise strategies, aims to promote and safeguard the welfare and interests of the diaspora while providing avenues for their involvement in national socio-economic development.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the working party’s benchmarking visits to selected countries, such as Canada, Ethiopia, India, Ireland, and Nigeria, to glean insights into best practices for fostering diaspora cooperation in national development. He affirmed that the gathered perspectives would inform the ongoing review of the National Diaspora Policy.