Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu Denied Bail in Presidential Goat Scheme Fraud Case

Harare – Business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who ruled that the pair could not be trusted with their freedom while awaiting trial.

Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of fraud for allegedly failing to deliver goats to the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture for the Presidential Goat Scheme. The charges stem from tender documents submitted by their company, Blackdeck Private Limited, in September 2021. The ministry invited bids for the supply of 632,001 goats under a scheme worth US$87,757,168.

Magistrate Gofa stated that the two should remain in custody pending their High Court trial, expressing concerns that they might reoffend, incite demonstrations, or flee the country.

Chimombe and Mpofu plan to appeal the decision at the High Court. Their lawyer, Advocate Ashiel Mugiya, said, “We respect the court’s judgement, but we do not agree with it. We believe the High Court will rule differently.”

The next court date for Chimombe and Mpofu is August 7, when they will be indicted to the High Court for trial.