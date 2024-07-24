Zimbabwe to Resume Direct Flights to the UK, Revives Johannesburg Route

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced that Zimbabwe will soon resume direct flights to the United Kingdom. Air Zimbabwe, the national airline, will also restart its Harare-Johannesburg route on July 29.

“Air Zimbabwe, from July 29, is set to resume the Harare-Johannesburg flight and we are not going to end there but we are also going to resume the Harare-London flight,” Minister Mhona said.

Mhona highlighted the demand for travel to England and the strategic advantage of the Gatwick route for Zimbabwe. He also mentioned plans to use the London route for cargo, including mineral shipments to the UAE via the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The direct flights to London are possible again after the government cleared a $1.4 million debt to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2022, lifting the ban on Air Zimbabwe’s planes.

In May 2024, a new radio navigation system was installed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as part of a $153 million expansion and modernization project, further enhancing the country’s aviation infrastructure.