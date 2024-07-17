CCC Interim Leader and 76 Activists Denied Bail

The High Court has denied bail to CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 76 party activists. They have been in jail since June 16, accused of holding an unsanctioned gathering and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Ruth Moyo initially denied them bail, fearing they would re-offend. The activists appealed, but Justice Munamato Mutevedzi upheld the original ruling, stating there was no error in the magistrate’s decision.

“The appellants were not proper candidates for admission to bail,” said Mutevedzi.

However, Maxwell Sande, one of the activists, was granted bail due to his age. He was released into the custody of his father, who will ensure his compliance with court conditions.

The appeal for the other activists was dismissed entirely.