Zuma Persists In Pursuit To Prosecute Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma continues his bid to privately prosecute current president Cyril Ramaphosa. He accuses Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact”, claiming he failed to act against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. He also alleges that they violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act by disclosing his medical details. Ramaphosa’s legal team opposes the reconsideration application, with the matter returning to court on 6 August.

eNCA Senior Reporter Silindelo Masikane provides further insights.