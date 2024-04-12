Suggestions

Zuma Persists In Pursuit To Prosecute Ramaphosa

April 12, 2024
Zuma vs Ramaphosa 000 18H4LVwidth 800width 800 | Report Focus News
Zuma and Ramaphosa
by

 JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma continues his bid to privately prosecute current president Cyril Ramaphosa. He accuses Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact”, claiming he failed to act against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. He also alleges that they violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act by disclosing his medical details. Ramaphosa’s legal team opposes the reconsideration application, with the matter returning to court on 6 August.

eNCA Senior Reporter Silindelo Masikane provides further insights.

Related Posts