Kereke Returns to Prison After Supreme Court Upholds Conviction

Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke returned to prison after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction and 10-year jail term for raping a juvenile relative. He had been out on $500,000 bail pending his appeal against both the conviction and sentence. In August 2021, he secured bail and had 20 months left to serve when he successfully appealed to prosecute his case out of custody.

Kereke, a former adviser to ex-Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr. Gideon Gono, received a 14-year sentence in July 2016 for raping his then 10-year-old relative at gunpoint. Four years of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behavior. Additionally, the court acquitted him of another charge of indecently assaulting the rape victim’s elder sister.

Yesterday, a three-judge panel consisting of Justice Tendai Uchena, Justice Samuel Kudya, and Justice George Chiweshe unanimously confirmed Kereke’s conviction and sentence. Justice Kudya, writing the judgment, dismissed all five grounds of Kereke’s appeal, stating they collectively failed to challenge the propriety of the conviction.