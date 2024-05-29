Ex-Workers Claim Grace Mugabe Gifted Them Property

Four men accused of stealing property from Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, Harare, told the court yesterday that the items were gifts from the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe. During their bail hearing before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, Allen Chinamonya (42) and Danmore Chinamonya (35) claimed they had been given the items by Mugabe. The other two suspects, Samson Karonga and Brighton Bunganirwa (46), who also worked for Mugabe, face charges of stealing household property, including cutlery valued at more than US$500,000, from her mansion.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed their bail request. He presented evidence from Seargent Oliver Guta, the investigating officer, who testified that the suspects operated as a syndicate and that some accomplices were still at large. Mutsokoti argued that releasing the four would hinder the investigation since not all the property had been recovered.

The court was informed that Brighton Muwunganirwa had been convicted of a similar offense in 2022 and fined ZWL$30,000. Mutsokoti also expressed concerns that the suspects might abscond if granted bail, given the likelihood of custodial sentences.

In their defense, Allen and Danmore Chinamonya maintained their innocence, insisting Grace Mugabe had gifted them the property. Karonga argued that he was not a flight risk because he lived at Mugabe’s residence.

The court will deliver the bail ruling tomorrow.