Rwandese Businessman Shot Dead in Harare

Armed robbers shot and killed a Rwandese national in his Harare home on Friday night, police reported. Samuel Habimana was fatally shot in the neck at his Mainway Meadows residence in Waterfalls by a four-man gang who forced their way into his seven-roomed house. The businessman lived there with his wife, housekeeper, and his son, a Form 1 student.

Habimana and his wife owned 10 30-tonne trucks and a grocery shop in central Harare. The couple returned home at 9:30 PM and sent their 28-year-old housekeeper to retrieve groceries from the car. She hurried back inside, reporting that she saw four men peeping over the perimeter wall. Moments later, the robbers used a crowbar to break through the kitchen door that Habimana had locked.

“One of the robbers fired a shot that struck Habimana in the neck, causing him to collapse. The robbers searched his trouser pockets and took an unknown amount of cash,” police stated.

The gang then demanded cash from Habimana’s 42-year-old wife, who handed over US$60, explaining that they do not keep money at home. The robbers also took her mobile phone, keys to the grocery shop stored in her purse, and the digital video recorder for the CCTV before leaving the house.