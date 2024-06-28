Zimbabwe Government Warns Against Attempts to Instigate Anarchy

The Zimbabwean government has issued a stern warning to opposition groups and certain civil society organisations (CSOs), accusing them of attempting to sow discord and instability in the country.

In a press statement released on 28 June 2024, Dr. J. Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, described these actions as opportunistic and designed to subvert the will of the people. The government alleges that these groups are seeking attention and funding to revive their political careers by undermining the rule of law.

Dr. Muswere’s statement condemned what he called “serial choreographed theatrics” aimed at creating chaos and weakening the justice delivery system. He warned that those involved would face serious repercussions, insisting that their lawless plans “will never see the light of day.”

“The government is committed to protecting the nation and its citizens by ensuring that law and order prevails,” he said. “Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem.”

The government also sought to reassure the public of the security forces’ capability to maintain order. “We assure members of the public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate,” Dr. Muswere stated.

The statement concluded with a firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those seeking to disrupt peace and order are brought to justice.