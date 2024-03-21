Accidents Claim 553 Lives in Zimbabwe Over 4 Months Reports ZimStat | Report Focus News

In a concerning development reported by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), the country has witnessed a significant increase in road traffic accidents and fatalities in the last quarter. According to the latest data, there were 552 casualties in road incidents, marking a 7.9% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

The alarming figures were disclosed during the presentation of the “4th Quarter 2023: Transport Statistics Report” by ZimStat’s Mable Chimhore, revealing a troubling trend in road safety. “Road traffic accidents escalated by 7.9%, from 12,564 incidents in the third quarter to 13,552 in the fourth quarter of 2023,” Chimhore stated. This increase resulted in 553 deaths and 2,663 injuries, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.

Zimbabwe’s road traffic mortality rate is significantly high, with a World of Statistics report from last year indicating that 41 out of every 100,000 people die in road traffic accidents in the country. This places Zimbabwe alarmingly high on a global list that compares road traffic deaths in 31 countries, with the Dominican Republic leading and Sweden at the opposite end.

In addition to road safety concerns, the report also provided insights into vehicle registrations and competency testing outcomes. A remarkable 32.2% increase was noted in the registration of new vehicles in the last quarter, with light motor vehicles showing a 34.8% increase. However, the competency test results were less promising, with only 39.4% of the 70,461 candidates passing, indicating potential gaps in driver education and training.

The transport sector’s challenges were not limited to road traffic, as all of Zimbabwe’s international airports, except Victoria Falls, reported a decrease in flight activity. Nevertheless, passenger numbers increased at all airports except Victoria Falls, which saw a significant 25.3% decrease in flights. Additionally, there was a notable decline in goods transported via rail and a sharp decrease in new inland water vessel registrations.

These statistics underscore the critical need for comprehensive strategies to improve road safety, enhance driver training programs, and bolster the overall transport infrastructure in Zimbabwe. As the country grapples with these growing challenges, the focus shifts to implementing effective measures to reduce accidents and fatalities on Zimbabwe’s roads and improve the safety and efficiency of its transport sector.