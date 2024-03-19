Zimbabwe’s Weekend Road Tragedies Prompt Urgent Safety Calls by Transport Minister

In a heartrending weekend, Zimbabwe was gripped by two catastrophic road accidents that claimed 16 lives and left scores injured, prompting a nationwide call for increased road safety vigilance.

Felix Mhona, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, voiced his dismay and sorrow over the incidents, which occurred on March 15 and 16, casting a shadow over the nation’s road safety record. In a somber statement released on March 18, Minister Mhona extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and called for a collective reflection on road safety measures.

The first of the weekend’s tragedies unfolded on the Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a collision between a Sinotruck and a Toyota Aqua resulted in the loss of five lives, all of whom were teachers from ZPC Munyati Primary School. The incident occurred at the 191 km mark, a notorious stretch for road mishaps.

The following day, another horrific accident took place on the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road at the 267 km peg. A City Bus coach, after striking a donkey, veered into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Blue Circle Bus. The crash resulted in 11 fatalities and over 30 injuries, marking one of the darkest weekends on Zimbabwe’s roads.

Minister Mhona’s statement underscored the urgent need for all stakeholders, including motorists, operators, and passengers, to prioritize safety and adhere to traffic laws. He emphasized that the accidents are a “clarion call” for increased vigilance and responsibility, especially as the nation approaches the Easter holidays, a period historically prone to a rise in road traffic incidents.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, the bereaved families, the injured, and the survivors who witnessed these traumatic events,” Mhona expressed. He further called on the nation to rally support for the affected families and to wish a speedy recovery for the injured.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing road safety, Minister Mhona announced ongoing efforts to strengthen legal, policy, and administrative frameworks aimed at reducing road fatalities. The ministry vows to closely monitor the situation, providing necessary assistance to the victims’ families and survivors.

These tragic events have reignited discussions on road safety, emphasizing the importance of collective action and responsibility in preventing future accidents. The nation is urged to make informed travel decisions and adopt safer driving behaviors, ensuring the wellbeing of all road users.

As Zimbabwe mourns the loss of its citizens, the call for improved road safety has never been more urgent, with the government and stakeholders urged to unite in their efforts to safeguard lives and prevent such devastating incidents from recurring.