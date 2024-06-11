Zvimba Woman in Court for Alleged Attempted Murder of School children

A 37-year-old woman from Zvimba appeared in court on Saturday, accused of attempting to poison her daughter’s schoolmates. Paidamoyo Makayi, from Murombedzi village under Chief Zvimba, faced six counts of attempted murder under section 189(l) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Makayi was not asked to plead when she appeared before Magistrate Kapururu and was remanded to June 20 for a bail application.

According to the charge sheet, on June 7, 2024, Makayi allegedly prepared rice and soup, which she packed into lunch boxes for her daughter. She then instructed her daughter on how to share the food with her peers at Matoranhembe Primary School, Murombedzi.

The school day took a dire turn when Makayi’s daughter distributed the food among her classmates, who soon experienced severe abdominal pains and began vomiting. The six affected pupils were swiftly taken to Murombedzi Rural Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, Makayi’s daughter revealed that her mother had prepared the meal and given specific instructions on its distribution. This confession has become a key part of the investigation.

Initially, police reports suggested that eight pupils were hospitalised after consuming the suspected poisoned food. However, further clarification confirmed that six children were affected.

The case has shocked the local community, raising concerns over school safety and parental influence. As the investigation continues, the community awaits further developments in this disturbing case.