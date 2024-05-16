Zimbabwe School Closed Over Alleged Satanism

Muchinjike Primary School in Murehwa District remained closed for over a week amid disturbances linked to alleged Satanism. School authorities hired a traditional healer, Mbuya Nacholo, to cleanse the school, sparking controversy among staff and villagers.

The School Development Committee (SDC) hired the healer, dividing opinions. Deputy head Florence Gavajena opposed the decision, while parents were charged US$40 each to cover the costs.

Reports of satanic activity began last November, with students experiencing fainting spells and seizures. Despite legal challenges, the cleansing ceremony proceeded, and the school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Witchcraft beliefs remain influential in Zimbabwe, even after the repeal of the Witchcraft Suppression Act in 2006. The government acknowledges supernatural powers but prohibits using magic to cause harm.