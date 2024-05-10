Government Orders Fossil Construction to Re-Do Lorraine Drive

ZIMBABWE | Transport Minister Felix Mhona has directed a local construction company, Fossil, to redo the resealing of Lorraine Drive Road in Harare due to poor workmanship. This decision comes in response to public outcry and concerns raised by Members of Parliament during a Q&A session regarding the substandard quality of the road.

Zanu PF MP Supa Mandiwanzira expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of Lorraine Drive, questioning the standard and quality of the roadworks. He emphasized the importance of proper supervision by the ministry and suggested retaining funds from contractors to address any shortcomings in road construction.

Minister Mhona acknowledged the contractor’s failure to deliver satisfactory work, stating that the government does not pay for inadequate work. He instructed Fossil to rectify the road and address the issues with the bituminous products used. Additionally, he highlighted the need for continuous improvement in road construction to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Fossil, the contractor, is also involved in the rehabilitation of Nemakonde Road (Lomagundi Road). Minister Mhona assured that corrective measures for Lorraine Drive would be implemented once alternative routes are available to alleviate traffic congestion.

He projected that rehabilitation work on Lorraine Drive would resume within a few weeks, once traffic diversions are no longer necessary. The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring high standards in road construction and maintenance to meet public expectations.