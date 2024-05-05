Truck driver faces court for killing 2 men on motorbike

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, truck driver, Moses Chigwere (29) allegedly killed two men, Givemore Hofisi and Jacob Zinyama, while driving a haulage truck along Selous Ngezi road. The incident occurred on 27 April 2024 at about 6 pm. Chigwere attempted to overtake Hofisi and Zinyama, who were riding a motorbike. However, upon returning to his lane, the back end of his trailer collided with the motorcycle, resulting in the immediate death of Hofisi and Zinyama. Chigwere has been remanded in custody until 9 May 2024.

