Zimbabwe’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be Held in South Africa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that the Warriors will host their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Lesotho at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. The fixture, scheduled for Matchday 3, will commence at 6 PM Central African Time on June 7.

Due to the lack of CAF-approved stadiums in Zimbabwe, the Senior Men’s National Team has been compelled to select venues outside their homeland. This situation follows the disqualification of all local venues, including the National Sports Stadium, which were condemned by CAF in November, ahead of the qualifiers.

Following their match against Lesotho, Zimbabwe will face South Africa on Matchday 4, which will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11 at 9 PM Central African Time.

Earlier in the qualifiers, Zimbabwe had to host their match against Nigeria in Rwanda, marking a continuing trend of using foreign venues for their home games.

In a related development, ZIFA is currently in the process of appointing a new head coach for the Warriors. The association recently advertised the vacant position, as the team prepares for the crucial upcoming matches in their bid to qualify for the World Cup.

The appointment of a new head coach is eagerly anticipated, with the hope that fresh leadership can steer the national team to success in these critical qualifiers.