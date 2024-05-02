Man Caught with 7Kgs of Heroin at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

ZIMBABWE | Airport Aviation Security Officers at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare apprehended a man attempting to leave the country for India with over 7 kilograms of heroin.

In a statement released on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported, “On 23 October 2022, Gowda Nabin Chandra was intercepted by Airport Aviation Security Officers at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after the baggage scanner indicated suspicious contents in his luggage.” The NPAZ further stated, “A physical search uncovered four brown packets containing heroin weighing 7.955 kilograms.”

“The accused person was convicted, and the matter was adjourned to the 6th of May 2024 for the pre-sentencing enquiry,” added the NPAZ.

Please note: This is a developing story.