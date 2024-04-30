Mount Hampden: Charles Prince Airport Upgrade

The Government is actively upgrading Charles Prince Airport in Mount Hampden, Harare, transforming it from a facility dedicated to light aircraft and flying schools into an international airport. This initiative is part of the broader effort to modernize Zimbabwe’s aviation infrastructure.

As Zimbabwe progresses in modernizing its aviation infrastructure, one of the key focuses is the transformation of Charles Prince Airport into an international hub. Originally established during the Second World War as part of the Royal Air Force training establishment, the airport has evolved over the years. Named after Charles Hilton Prince, a civil servant who played a pivotal role in pioneering civil aviation in 1937, the airport transitioned to civil aviation in 1958 under Prince’s management, where he served as the inaugural airport manager and civil air traffic controller.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona recently met with Mr. Song Qibo, the chairman of China Jiangsu International, the company responsible for constructing the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Minister Mhona, accompanied by Mr. Song, toured the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion at Harare’s airport, which is nearing completion.

In an interview, Minister Mhona emphasized the importance of robust infrastructure to facilitate business operations and streamline travel for the public. He expressed gratitude to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for his leadership and stressed the significance of completing the infrastructure project by June 30th.

The Minister highlighted the symbolic importance of showcasing Zimbabwe’s own infrastructure despite facing challenges such as sanctions. He reiterated the commitment to utilizing national resources to drive development initiatives.

The VVIP pavilion, expected to accommodate Heads of State, is nearing completion, with approximately 85% of the construction finished. Minister Mhona and Mr. Song discussed progress on various airport projects, including the Victoria Falls Airport, emphasizing their commitment to meeting completion targets.

According to Airports Development Manager Engineer Shamiso Makova, significant progress has been made on the VVIP pavilion, with electricity connected and additional equipment soon to be installed. Airport infrastructure development remains a top priority in facilitating business operations both locally and globally.

The transformation of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to enhancing its aviation capabilities. With an investment of US$153 million, the airport aims to increase its passenger handling capacity, becoming a regional aviation hub capable of accommodating approximately 6 million passengers annually, a significant increase from the current capacity of 2.5 million.