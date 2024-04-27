Kachasu-Inspired Vodka, Zimasa, Shines in London

Zimasa Vodka, which draws inspiration from the Zimbabwean drink Kachasu, has achieved significant recognition by clinching a silver medal at the prestigious seventh London Spirits Competition. Crafted in Didcot, this vodka underwent rigorous evaluation based on its quality, value, and packaging, securing a place of honor among its competitors.

Unlike traditional competitions that often emphasize technical expertise and distilling prowess, the London Spirits Competition prioritizes drinkability and consumer appeal. Zororo Mubaya, co-founder and director of Zimasa Vodka, expressed pride in their achievement, stating, “The authority of a London Spirits Competition award comes from the power of being judged across quality, value, and appearance, the high calibre of the judges, and the intensely competitive product set.”

Mubaya further added, “We are thrilled that our Zimasa Vodka performed so well. This silver medal demonstrates that we are creating the types of spirits that bar managers and mixologists want to use, and spirits that drinkers enjoy choosing and consuming.”

The competition’s judging panel comprises esteemed spirits industry experts, including buyers, consultants, and spirits brand developers. They assess entries not only on their visual appeal but also on their ability to tell a compelling story and align with their respective price points.

Zimasa Vodka stands out for its unique inspiration. Crafted through a meticulous small-batch process, the vodka undergoes six distillations, ensuring a smooth and refined taste profile. Master distiller Dai Wakely, hailing from Hensol Castle Distillery, meticulously sources clear waters from the springs of Brecon Beacons, infusing each bottle with the essence of Masau fruit, adding a distinctive and refreshing touch to the final product.