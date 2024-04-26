Climate activists in Zimbabwe engage in FixTheFinance mobilizations campign | Report Focus News

Climate activists in Zimbabwe joined together in mobilizations in April to put finance at the centre of the climate story.

‘We all want climate action. But to solve the climate crisis that is pushing our planet to the brink, we need to fix the world’s finance flows.’ a spokesperson at the campaign held at Kuwadzana 2 high density suburb said.

A spokesperson from ActionAid Zimbabwe said that far more of the world’s money is still flowing to the causes of the climate crisis, than to the solutions.

He said that the climate crisis is really about money.

“Harmful money, helpful money, too much money going to the wrong things or too little money going to the right things. Money flows connect North and South, harmful corporations and local communities, crises and solutions,” the spokesperson said.

They added that this is the year that they collectively boost calls to governments and banks to fix the finance flows that are failing the planet.

On 16 to 19 April 2024 a global week of Climate Justice Finance Mobilizations was held to urge governments, UN climate talks, private banks, the IMF, the World Bank, multilateral development banks and those that hold the purse strings bring them to account.

Some of the activities included Climate Justice Finance Mobilizations Week of Action from 16 to 19th April, 2024 and the Digital Day of Action on Thursday 18th April,2024.

Week of Action included stunts, climate strikes, workshops, actions, demos to send a message that governments and finance institutions are failing the planet and that they need to #FixTheFinance.

The activists also shared photos, videos and messages on social media.

The Digital Day of Action on Thursday 18th April,2024 included posts of photos and video selfies with a banners and signs proclaiming #FixTheFinance, explaining why governments and finance institutions are failing the planet and what is needed to #FixTheFinance.