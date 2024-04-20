Chivayo’s Vision: Zimbabwe’s First Billionaire Under 45

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo confidently asserts that his acts of generosity are fulfilling prophecy, believing that his philanthropy will pave the way for him to become Zimbabwe’s first billionaire under 45. He stated: “I am guided by the prophecies from the Masowe sect. I have received numerous prophecies in my life, and one particularly significant prophecy is that I will become a billionaire. I prayed fervently at Murehwa’s mountain for the fulfilment of this prophecy, and it is now coming to fruition. I was strictly advised by the spirit not to hoard wealth but to share it with others. Therefore, I will continue helping people as it will also contribute to my blessings in becoming Zimbabwe’s youngest billionaire.”

The ZANU PF supporter has been lavishly gifting luxurious cars to renowned musicians, leaders, and congregants of the Johanne Masowe apostolic sect over the past several months. He eagerly anticipates another interview in the near future when he achieves his goal of becoming Zimbabwe’s first billionaire under the age of 45.

Chivayo emphasized that his philanthropic gestures stem from personal savings and earnings, asserting that his generous giving will not deplete his financial resources. He explained: “My contributions are made from my personal savings and other sources of income, allowing me the privilege of generosity and various charitable endeavours. The blessings I have received thus far are not solely attributed to my abilities but also to the grace of God. Sharing my blessings with others will never exhaust or diminish my wealth.”

He likened showing love to sowing seeds in a field, anticipating a bountiful harvest of blessings. Despite facing criticism on social media, Chivayo remains unfazed, having developed a resilient attitude over the years.

While many public figures have flaunted their wealth, including Philip Chiyangwa and the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Chivayo seems to have set a new standard. He has gifted Mercedes-Benz vehicles to notable figures such as Jah Prayzah, Jah Master, Suluman Chimbetu, Alick Macheso, and Sandra Ndebele.