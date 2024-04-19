David Coltart’s Absence Sparks Controversy at Independence Day Celebrations

BULAWAYO mayor David Coltart took a stand yesterday, opting out of the Independence Day celebrations in protest against what he perceives as government disrespect and undermining of his office, while some ruling party supporters insinuated that Coltart’s absence was fuelled by personal resentment, suggesting that Independence Day celebrations reminded him of the freedom he was once fighting against.

Coltart’s absence from the VIP stand at the White City Stadium during the Independence Day festivities in Bulawayo was notable. Expressing his discontent, Coltart revealed in a statement shared on the social media platform X that the mayor’s office had not received an invitation to attend the event.

“I’m not attending Independence Day celebrations in the City of Bulawayo today for the reasons set out in the following message sent to councillors, while a general notice has been sent out to councillors the office of mayor has not been invited by government to attend. This is a basic courtesy which should be extended to the office, not me personally as such,” Coltart stated.

He highlighted a pattern of mayors being overlooked at Independence Day gatherings over the years, leading to their eventual absence. While hopeful that such treatment has ceased, Coltart affirmed his stance against allowing it to recur.

He urged the government to show respect for the mayor’s office during public events, citing a recent incident at a business expo where the mayor’s office was similarly disregarded.

“A few weeks ago I was invited to a function at a business expo where the office of mayor was snubbed by the government at the event. I registered my protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of mayor to be denigrated again,” Coltart asserted.

Taking a firm stance, Coltart emphasized his commitment to ensuring that appropriate government officials are personally invited to events under his purview. He expects similar respect to be accorded to the mayor’s office in the future.