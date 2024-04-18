Zimbabwe Defence Forces Mourns Loss of Four Members in Road Accident

HARARE – Four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) were killed in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, overshadowing the nation’s preparations for its 44th independence anniversary.

The accident claimed the lives of Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa. They died when their vehicle, attempting an overtaking manoeuvre, collided head-on with an oncoming Mazda CX-5 near the 180km peg, about 2km from Battlefields.

Passengers from both vehicles suffered injuries and were taken to Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals for treatment.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed her condolences, stating, “I have learnt with shock and sadness the tragic death of our four members and the injury of others in a road traffic accident. This unfortunate loss of lives and injuries comes at a time when our country was gearing up to celebrate its independence.”

She added, “While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your People’s Force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.” The Minister shared her grief with the families of the deceased, the President of Zimbabwe, and the nation, praying for comfort during this challenging time.

Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, ZDF Director of Policy, Public Relations, and International Affairs, released a statement detailing the crash circumstances, noting the significant loss to the forces and the national spirit of Zimbabwe.

As the country approaches its independence day, the loss of these service members is felt deeply across Zimbabwe, reminding the nation of the sacrifices made by its defence forces.