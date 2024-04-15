Primary School Headmaster Admits to Assaulting Pupil Over Unpaid Fees

The headmaster, Simon Kwakurai (42) of Sanhai Primary School in Nyanga, admitted to slapping a pupil five times until the boy bled from the nose, all due to unpaid school fees. According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Kwakurai pleaded guilty to the charges.

On May 22, 2023, the incident occurred when the school’s development committee members instructed students with outstanding fees to return home. The pupil in question, however, refused to leave, claiming that his father had made arrangements with the headmaster to pay the fees at a later date. Subsequently, the committee members brought the pupil to Kwakurai, who then administered five slaps to the pupil’s face.

The pupil began to bleed from the nose and subsequently reported the incident to the police, leading to the headmaster’s arrest. Kwakurai was warned and cautioned before being discharged.