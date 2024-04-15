Police Launch Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Mother and Child

BULAWAYO | Police are actively pursuing a motorist who drove a Silver Kombi, identified with the mark BCT, and fled the scene after colliding with a five-year-old boy and his mother. The hit-and-run incident took place on 12 April 2024 along Mqamulazwe Road near Nketa 6 Garage in Bulawayo, as stated by the authorities.

Both victims, the child and his mother, are currently undergoing treatment at Mpilo Central Hospital for the injuries they sustained.

The Nkulumane police department is conducting an investigation into the hit and run accident, which occurred around 19:55 hours. The Silver Kombi, marked BCT, swerved off the road and struck the child and his mother, who were standing at the roadside edge.