Plumtree Town Launches Mass Rabies Vaccination Drive for Pets

Plumtree Town Council, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services, announced a mass rabies vaccination program for dogs and cats in and around Plumtree Town.

The program, scheduled for April 16, 2024, aims to tackle the serious and potentially fatal disease that can transmit to humans. All dogs, cats, and other domestic animals over three months old qualify for vaccination. The program will occur at various venues and times throughout the day to accommodate pet owners. Designated venues include Dingumuzi Rank, Mathendele Complex, Maweni Shops, George Silundika Shops, near Radio Bukalanga (Council Club), and the Department of Veterinary District Offices.

Each vaccination will incur a fee of US$1 or R20. It’s crucial to note that any unvaccinated animals found wandering after April 17, 2024, will be euthanized, per the notice issued by the Office of the Town Secretary.

The town council’s commitment to public health and animal welfare shines through in this mass rabies vaccination effort. By providing accessible and affordable vaccination, Plumtree Town aims to safeguard both human and animal populations from the risks associated with rabies. Pet owners are urged to seize this opportunity to protect their beloved animals and contribute to the health and safety of the community at large.