Biti Takes a Break from Politics Amidst Leadership Speculations

Harare – Tendai Biti, the former Member of Parliament for Harare East, has declared a temporary retreat from the political scene, contrary to expectations that he might soon lead the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This announcement came amidst speculation over the CCC’s leadership structure following Nelson Chamisa’s departure.

In a recent appearance on HSTV’s #FreeTalk show, Biti stated his intention to step back from politics to focus on other endeavors, although he remains committed to advocating for democratic reforms in Zimbabwe. “At this moment, I have chosen to take a time out from certain political spaces,” Biti explained, emphasizing his constitutional right to manage his own affairs.

This statement followed a period of uncertainty within the CCC after Chamisa’s exit. Jacob Mafume, asserting his position as the CCC spokesperson, claimed that a consensus had been reached to institute a rotational presidency among Biti, Welshman Ncube, and Lynette Karenyi Kore. However, Biti dismissed any knowledge of such a meeting, let alone the decision that purportedly appointed him as a rotational leader.

Biti also addressed allegations of betrayal and collusion with the ZANU PF party, especially in light of his silence on Sengezo Tshabangu’s actions, which saw several CCC legislators and councilors recalled after the August 2023 elections. He refuted these accusations, stating, “I am a lawyer, engaging in strategic litigation, and currently working on a book about liberation movements.”

Despite his withdrawal, Biti expressed a strong desire to see Zimbabwe embrace democratic changes and criticized the complacency of Zimbabweans towards government actions that entrench authoritarianism and corruption. He stressed the importance of collective responsibility among citizens to demand better governance and uphold democratic principles.

Biti has assured his supporters that this hiatus is not permanent, promising a return to the political arena before Zimbabwe’s next general elections in 2028. His focus, for now, remains on contributing to the country’s democratic discourse and governance from outside the political limelight.

Newsday