Nelson Chamisa Mourns Loss of Trusted Advisor Chaplain Ellison Kamupira

Harare, Zimbabwe – Nelson Chamisa has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chaplain Ellison Kamupira, a respected figure known for his impactful sermons at funerals. Kamupira, who passed away at a private hospital in Harare over the weekend, was eulogized by Chamisa as a noble advisor during the late Master of Ceremonies’ funeral wake.

Chamisa, accompanied by dignitaries including former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Gideon Gono, highlighted Kamupira’s significant role in his life. Chamisa lamented that Kamupira had not lived to see him ascend to the presidency of Zimbabwe. The two men shared a strong bond rooted in their Christian faith.

“I heard people ask what my relationship with Kamupira was. They were asking whether he was into opposition politics,” Chamisa said. “No, he was not. Kamupira was my noble advisor and a proper advisor advises any side, anyone.”

Chamisa revealed that Kamupira had guided him on how to clearly communicate his stance on land reform, countering the narrative that he intended to return land to former white farmers—a claim propagated by the ruling Zanu PF since the formation of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 1999.

“Kamupira was a unifier who belonged to Zimbabwe, the same way I belong to Zimbabwe. It is unfortunate he passed before I got into office,” Chamisa added.

Chamisa, representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), lost last year’s presidential election to President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid allegations of rigging, intimidation, and voter suppression. Since then, Chamisa has resigned from the CCC and is currently on a sabbatical.

Known for his devout faith and frequent sharing of Bible verses, Chamisa has faced criticism and mockery for his religious stance. However, he remains steadfast.

“I have been mocked for my faith but let me tell you that I stand by it. I have been enlightened, you haven’t,” Chamisa stated. “I understood that in leading a country there are permanent things and things that will pass. We are at a bus stop, we cannot build at a bus stop when we know that we are just passing.”

Burial arrangements for Kamupira have not yet been announced.