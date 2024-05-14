Kenya Waives Travel Authorisation Fee for Zimbabwean Visitors

Kenya has scrapped the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee for Zimbabweans travelling to the East African country.

The ETA, a form of pre-approval required by the Kenyan government for entry into the country, has been a mandatory process for most travellers, including tourists, business visitors, and short-term students. However, Zimbabwean passport holders will no longer be subject to this fee when travelling to Kenya.

In a statement issued on Monday, 13 May 2024, Michael Chiwoneso Mukura, spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, confirmed the development.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform the public that the Government of Kenya no longer requires Zimbabwean travellers to pay for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) when they apply to visit Kenya,” Mukura announced.

While the fee has been abolished, Zimbabwean travellers are still required to apply for authorisation via Kenya’s digital platforms for identification purposes.

This move is expected to strengthen the ties between the two nations, making travel easier and more accessible for Zimbabweans visiting Kenya. The change is part of a broader effort by Kenya to streamline its visa processes and promote tourism and business travel within the region.

Kenyan officials have welcomed the move, anticipating an increase in travel from Zimbabwe, which could boost tourism and business interactions between the countries.