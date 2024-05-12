DA Objects to ZANU PF as Election Observers Cites Violations of Electoral Laws in Zimbabwe | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance (DA) has leveled accusations against the African National Congress (ANC), claiming the ruling party has breached the Electoral Code of Conduct. This follows reports that the ANC has engaged Zimbabwe’s governing party, ZANU-PF, to assist in the final stages of its election campaign.

As South Africa gears up for its elections scheduled for the end of this month, tensions are rising. These elections are anticipated to be the most fiercely contested since the landmark 1994 elections that marked the end of apartheid.

According to DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi, the involvement of ZANU-PF in the ANC’s campaign strategies amounts to political interference. Malatsi expressed concerns over the appropriateness of ZANU-PF’s role given its controversial history in Zimbabwe’s own electoral processes.

“ZANU-PF doesn’t deserve to act as an observer at the May elections because this is the same party that has repeatedly violated Zimbabwe’s electoral laws to stay in power,” stated Malatsi.

The ANC’s decision to involve a foreign political party in its electoral strategies is likely to stir debate and scrutiny as the nation prepares to vote in what could be a pivotal moment in its democratic journey.