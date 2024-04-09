Zimbabwe Police Official Killed in Road Accident, Declared Provincial Hero

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje, a senior officer in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), was killed in a road accident on Saturday, the police force announced this week. Murenje, 60, served as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order Division at CID Headquarters. The accident occurred along the Harare-Denda Road in Bindura.

In a statement released by Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, ZRP spokesperson, the force expressed its profound grief over the loss of Murenje. Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, extended his heartfelt condolences to Murenje’s family and commemorated his service to the nation both as a police officer and a war veteran.

Jeremiah Murenje, who fought in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle under the Chimurenga name David Rujeko MuZimbabwe, has been posthumously honored as a Provincial Hero. Arrangements have been made for him to be laid to rest at Manyeve Farm Plot 7 Concession, in the Mashonaland Central Province, on the 10th of April at 11:00 AM.

Murenje’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s independence is notable; he joined the liberation struggle in 1976, crossing into Mozambique from Rupinda Area, Manicaland. He underwent military training at Takawira Base in Chimoio. His bravery was unmistakable in 1977 when he was seriously injured in an attack on their base, thereafter receiving treatment in Mupai, Tete Province, before moving to Matenje Camp.

The declaration of Murenje as a Provincial Hero underscores the nation’s recognition of his valor and dedication to both the liberation movement and his subsequent role in law enforcement. His death is a significant loss to the ZRP and the country, which continues to honor the sacrifices of its liberation heroes.

Murenje’s legacy is expected to be remembered as an embodiment of dedication, sacrifice, and service to Zimbabwe, inspiring future generations in their contributions to the nation’s safety and sovereignty.

The ZRP and the wider community mourn the passing of Assistant Commissioner Murenje, as plans for his memorial proceed, marking the end of an era for a distinguished figure in Zimbabwe’s history of law enforcement and liberation.