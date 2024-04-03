Goat thief carrying buckets full of meat apprehended by police

A suspected goat thief stood before Plumtree Magistrates Court on Friday after authorities caught him with buckets full of stolen meat. Mduduzi Tshuma (26) pleaded guilty and the court remanded him in custody for sentencing tomorrow.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged that on March 29, Tshuma and an accomplice, who remains at large, broke into a neighbour’s kraal and stole one goat. They then skinned the goat in the bush, leaving the head and skin behind, and carried the meat in buckets. Upon receiving a tip-off, the police apprehended him while his accomplice managed to flee the scene.

This is a developing story…