The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Brian Mrewa, the former Director of Investment at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), at his Borrowdale home in Harare. Mrewa had allegedly been evading authorities for over a year. His apprehension comes shortly after the appointment of Michael Reza as ZACC’s new chairperson, who pledged to hold wrongdoers accountable and rebuild public trust in the anti-graft institution.

Mrewa is accused of inflating the price of a guest house purchased by NSSA in Kariba. Despite the property’s actual price of US$215,000, Mrewa purportedly stated it was acquired for US$240,000, profiting from the US$25,000 difference. He is expected to appear before the Harare magistrate court on April 4 to face fraud charges.

This is a developing story…