Zimbabwe Police Investigate Disappearance of 20 Women Linked to Madzibaba Ishmael in Harare

A perplexing case has emerged from the heart of Harare, where the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) disclosed the discovery of 20 young women concealed in a clandestine residence in Marimba. Announced on Thursday, 28 March, this revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Central to this investigation is a religious shrine led by Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa, head of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect. Situated in Nyabira, the shrine has come under scrutiny for its alleged connection to the disappearance of these women, prompting a deeper look into its activities and affiliations.

Authorities are diligently working to unravel the mystery behind the women’s removal from the shrine, the intended purpose of the secret house, and the identities of those involved in the operation. The precise details regarding how these women came to disappear, and the manner of their discovery, remain closely guarded by the police, with promises of further information to be disclosed as the investigation unfolds.

The ZRP’s official statement highlighted the urgency and gravity of the case: “The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which 20 young women believed to have been taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira have been found hiding at a secret house in Marimba, Harare this afternoon. More details to be released in due course as police officers are currently attending the scene.”

As the nation holds its breath for additional insights, the focus intensifies on Madzibaba Ishmael and the practices of his religious sect. This investigation not only sheds light on the immediate concerns surrounding the disappearance and recovery of these women but also prompts a broader discussion on the role and influence of religious leaders within the community. The outcomes of the ZRP’s inquiry are anticipated to have significant implications, offering potentially new understandings of the dynamics at play within faith-based groups in Zimbabwe.