ZRP Urges Motorists to Avoid Overloading Following Fatal Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has called on motorists to avoid overloading vehicles and mixing goods with passengers. This follows a fatal accident on June 27, 2024, where a Nissan UD truck carrying 38 passengers overturned on the Karoi-Binga Road, killing five and injuring 26.

The truck, loaded with five tonnes of maize, two grinding mills, assorted groceries, and roofing sheets, veered off the road and landed on its roof at around 7:30 PM. Passengers were thrown from the vehicle, with some trapped under the load.

The deceased have been identified as:

Mwarianesu Tivarasi, Mapindu Village, Siakobvu

Asan Zvitauro (38), Shambaropa Village, Siakobvu

Patrick Maregere (57), Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu

Wayne Donono (22), Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu

Aaron Chikato (32), Mutsoo Village, Siakobvu

ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that the truck driver acted recklessly and fled the scene. The police are searching for the driver and truck owner, Calvin Ngwaudzo. Nyathi assured that legal action will be taken against those responsible.