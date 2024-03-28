Hitchhiker Sentenced to 14 Years for Hijacking and Armed Robbery on Harare Highway | Report Focus News

Harare magistrate has sentenced 38-year-old Blessing Moyo to 14 years in jail for hijacking a motorist and committing armed robbery. Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi initially set the sentence at 20 years but reduced it based on specific conditions. Moyo’s arrest followed a dramatic turn of events in July last year, after his victim, King Kamungeremu, caused a road accident in a bid to escape the robbery, trapping Moyo inside the vehicle.

Moyo, apprehended at the accident scene, was found with a pellet gun used in the crime and the victim’s wallet, which contained only US$5.

The court heard that Moyo and an accomplice, who is still at large, were given a lift from Chitungwiza to Harare City Centre by Kamungeremu.

Near Manyame River Bridge, the ordeal began when Moyo’s accomplice brandished a pistol, demanding the car and valuables from Kamungeremu.

In a desperate attempt to find help, Kamungeremu drove towards Kabrit Zimbabwe National Army camp, causing chaos on the highway and eventually being hit by two cars.

This move allowed him to seek help while Moyo’s accomplice fled the scene.

The incident has highlighted the dangers associated with hitchhiking and the lengths to which criminals will go to exploit unsuspecting individuals. With Moyo’s sentencing, the magistrate aims to serve justice and deter similar crimes on Zimbabwe’s roads.