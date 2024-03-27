Kenya’s President to Inaugurate Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in a Showcase of Innovation

The upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), set to take place from April 23 to 27, 2024, in Bulawayo, will be graced by the presence of His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, who is confirmed to officially open the event. This announcement was made by Jenfan Muswere, Zimbabwe’s Minister for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, during a detailed post-Cabinet briefing.

Under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade,” the 64th edition of the ZITF aims to spotlight the critical role of innovative practices in driving industrial and trade growth. Minister Muswere underscored the progress of preparations, noting that infrastructure enhancements are on schedule for completion by April 20, well ahead of the fair’s opening.

This year’s trade fair has attracted a significant number of participants, with 466 direct exhibitors registered, including 65 newcomers, signaling a robust interest and diverse representation across industry sectors. A striking 96 percent of the exhibition space has already been allocated, emphasizing the event’s popularity and the eagerness of businesses to engage.

Adding to the fair’s international appeal, 25 exhibitors from a wide array of 21 countries, including Belarus, the People’s Republic of China, the European Union, and the United States, among others, have confirmed their attendance. This diverse international presence highlights the ZITF’s standing as a key platform for promoting global trade relationships.

The agenda for the fair is packed with notable events, including the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the International Business Conference, both slated to be inaugurated by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Other significant events include the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, the Diplomats Forum, the Connect Africa Symposium focusing on sustainable entrepreneurial growth, and the Tourism Night, each designed to offer unique networking and collaborative opportunities.

The ZITF’s commitment to fostering economic partnerships through entrepreneurship will be further exemplified in the Connect Africa Symposium, which will be officially opened by Vice President Mohadi, reflecting the theme “Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to Sustainable Progress.”

As Zimbabwe prepares to host an array of delegates, exhibitors, and visitors from across the globe, the 2024 ZITF is poised not only as a platform for trade and innovation but also as a significant event for reinforcing Africa’s economic partnerships and industrial development.