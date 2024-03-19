Resumption of Zimbabwe’s Gwanda Solar Project in Talks, Parliament Informed

HARARE, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is actively negotiating with Intratrek Zimbabwe for the revival of the much-discussed 100 MW Gwanda Solar Project, parliamentary officials were briefed this Tuesday.

Intratrek Zimbabwe, led by the high-profile entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo, secured the contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the Gwanda Solar Power Station, promising a significant 1,000 Megawatt output, following a competitive tender process. The firm stood out as the most economical yet compliant proposal among six contenders, winning the bid at a commitment of US$173 million.

Initial advancements saw Intratrek receiving a US$5 million advance for preliminary work, including site preparation and feasibility assessments. However, project delays prompted ZPC to cancel the contract and level fraud allegations against Chivayo, leading to an extensive legal battle that concluded in the Supreme Court. The apex court ultimately exonerated Chivayo and Intratrek from the fraud charges and validated the contract, mandating ZPC to fulfill its contractual responsibilities.

Norbert Matarutse, ZPC’s acting managing director, disclosed to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy that discussions are in progress to recommence the solar project. “Following the Supreme Court’s decision, we are committed to adhering to our initial contract with Intratrek from 2015,” he asserted.

The debate also touched on the financial aspects of the project, with ZPC’s legal adviser, Tungamirai Chinhengo, clarifying that the US$5 million disbursed to Intratrek was solely for the initiation of the project, countering accusations of misused state funds. Moreover, the discussions include potential adjustments to the contract price in response to the global decline in solar technology costs since the contract’s inception in 2015.

Zimbabwe’s acute electricity shortages, exacerbated by drought-induced low water levels at the Kariba Hydroelectric plant, have made the Gwanda Solar Project a focal point of public attention. Critics have blamed Chivayo for exacerbating the crisis by failing to deliver on the project’s promises. However, Chivayo has committed to accelerating the project’s completion to mitigate the country’s electricity woes, claiming readiness among financiers and technical partners to achieve a rapid implementation timeline.

As Zimbabwe grapples with its energy challenges, the revival of the Gwanda Solar Project represents a beacon of hope for sustainable development and energy independence, highlighting the complex interplay between legal, financial, and technological factors in national infrastructure projects.